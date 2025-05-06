CM Punk Says He Wants To Be Part Of John Cena’s Farewell Tour

As Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena continues his highly anticipated farewell tour ahead of a planned retirement later this year, a familiar face from his past is eager to join him on the journey—CM Punk.

Speaking with Netflix’s Tudum, Punk reflected on the parallel stages of their careers and expressed deep respect for Cena’s dedication and legacy in WWE.

“I think me and him are on the same road,” Punk said. “We’re [both] closer to the end of our career than we are to the start of it.”

Punk went on to praise Cena’s unwavering commitment to the business and his selfless attitude throughout the years:

“John Cena has never asked for anyone to give him any kind of credit. He always put the company before himself, always put others before himself — I think it’s time we give back, say thanks, pat him on the back.”

The two legends most recently crossed paths during the 2025 Royal Rumble and again in the Elimination Chamber, where Cena forced Punk to submit—adding fuel to speculation about a potential one-on-one clash before Cena hangs up his boots.

Whether as rivals or allies, Punk made it clear he wants to be part of Cena’s final WWE chapter:

“Selfishly, I’d love to be a part of [Cena’s farewell tour] in any which way he possibly sees fit. He wants to tag with me, awesome. He wants to lock back up with me, fantastic. But as a fan, I’m just excited to be here to witness it all.”

With emotion building around Cena’s final run and Punk’s return to form, fans may be in for one more unforgettable chapter between two of WWE’s most iconic figures.

Stay with PWMania.com for full coverage of John Cena’s farewell tour, CM Punk’s next steps, and all the latest from WWE.