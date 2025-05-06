WWE Star Says He’s Still Recovering From WrestleMania 41 Match

Jacob Fatu is set to defend the WWE United States Championship in a high-stakes Fatal Four-Way Match against Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and LA Knight at the upcoming WWE Backlash Premium Live Event.

Appearing on the MLB Network, Priest opened up about his physical condition following his brutal “Sin City Street Fight” with McIntyre at WrestleMania 41, admitting that he’s still feeling the aftermath.

“I still haven’t recovered from Mania physically,” Priest revealed. “So I’m looking at this match and I’m thinking to myself, ‘Okay, so I’m definitely gonna feel pain for a while.’ It is what it is.”

Despite the lingering soreness, the former Judgment Day member is embracing the challenge—and the physicality—of stepping into the ring with some of WWE’s hardest hitters.

“These are some of the heaviest hitters in the company, big guys that are mega stars right now,” Priest said. “I’m looking forward to it because I love that physicality anyway.”

The U.S. Title match at Backlash is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated bouts on the card, pitting four of WWE’s most intense competitors against one another in what promises to be a punishing collision.

