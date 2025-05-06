WWE Faction Appears To Be Over

The WWE Universe was stunned last week when Dakota Kai was among the Superstars released from the company—a particularly surprising move considering her recent presence on RAW as part of the Damage CTRL faction.

According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live, Kai’s release may signal the official end of Damage CTRL as an active group.

“Dakota Kai was probably the biggest surprise, I would say,” Alvarez noted. “I don’t know what the story is there other than—and I don’t know if this is ‘official’—but I was kind of told unofficially that Damage CTRL’s done. The group is done.”

Damage CTRL had been a central fixture in WWE’s women’s division since forming in 2022, but the group’s future had been in question due to mounting injuries and shifting storylines. IYO SKY remains Women’s World Champion, while Asuka and Kairi Sane are currently sidelined with injuries.

Alvarez speculated on what might come next for the remaining members:

“That probably means that maybe Asuka and Kairi [Sane] might come back as a tag team, and IYO’s obviously a big singles star. And maybe they just figured that Dakota, she’s not gonna be at the level of an IYO, doesn’t have a partner… so she got cut. That one is surprising.”

He added that Kairi Sane is reportedly making progress in recovery and could return soon:

“Asuka was injured. Kairi, I think, could return at any time. She was injured. Yeah, she’s jacked now. She’s training hard.”

While WWE has not officially confirmed the dissolution of Damage CTRL, the release of Kai—an original member of the group—marks a major shift and could indicate the stable’s end.

