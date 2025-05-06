Photos: Pete Dunne Announces Birth Of Second Child And Reveals New Look

WWE Superstar Pete Dunne has shared some exciting personal news—he’s now a father of two.

The “Bruiserweight” took to Instagram to announce the arrival of his second child, posting a heartwarming photo of himself holding his eldest child while standing next to a baby carrier, presumably cradling the newest addition to the family. Dunne accompanied the image with a simple yet meaningful caption:

“New baby. Fresh trim. Back soon. GODBLESS.”

In addition to celebrating fatherhood, Dunne debuted a brand-new haircut, trading in his signature long locks for a shorter, more streamlined look—hinting at a refreshed version of himself when he returns to the ring.

Dunne has been absent from WWE television in recent weeks. His last televised match aired on the April 24th episode of WWE Main Event (taped April 21st), where he teamed with longtime partner Tyler Bate against American Made (Brutus Creed & Julius Creed).

PWMania.com extends congratulations to Pete Dunne and his family on their newest arrival!

Stay tuned for more updates on Dunne’s WWE status and return.