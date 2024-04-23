Rhea Ripley Takes A Shot At Becky Lynch And Liv Morgan Following WWE RAW

The main event of Monday night’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW saw “The Man” Becky Lynch win a Battle Royal to become the new Women’s World Champion by last eliminating Liv Morgan.

Rhea Ripley, who was forced to relinquish the championship due to an injury on last week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, took to her official Twitter (X) account after the matchup and took a shot on both Lynch and Morgan by sharing a photo of both women and writing, “The forever runner up and the interim champ. #WWERAW”

You can check out Ripley post below.