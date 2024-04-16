Rhea Ripley Vacates The WWE Women’s World Championship

There will be a new WWE Women’s World Champion announced soon.

This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw began with WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley entering the ring wearing a sling.

Ripley announced on the 380th day of her WWE Women’s World Championship reign, following a successful title defense on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL, that she would be forced to vacate the title.

Ripley began the show in the ring, wearing a sling, as Raw General Manager Adam Pearce stood in the background. She became emotional as fans chanted “Bullsh*t!” and “Thank you, Mami!” after she revealed that she has an injury that will keep her out for at least a few months.

She then laid down the WWE Women’s World Championship, stating that whoever wins the title will face her when she returns.

This resulted in Liv Morgan, the person responsible for injuring Ripley on last week’s Raw After WrestleMania XL show, being held back by security. To conclude this week’s newsworthy opening segment, Ripley laid out one of the security guards in frustration.

Click here for WWE RAW results. You can check out highlights from the segment below: