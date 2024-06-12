Ric Flair Apologizes To Eric Bischoff, Vince Russo, And Jim Herd

Ric Flair is retracting his previous comments about who he believed was responsible for WCW’s demise, as Vice TV airs the “Who Killed WCW?” docuseries, which chronicles the rise and fall of the promotion founded by Ted Turner in 1988 after his Turner Broadcasting System acquired Jim Crockett Productions.

It was closed in 2001 and purchased by WWE. Part two premiered on Tuesday night. The Rock, Kevin Nash, Eric Bischoff, Vince Russo, Booker T, Konnan, Madusa, and others are interviewed for the four-part documentary series.

Flair took to Twitter earlier this week to blame the promotion’s failure on three people: Eric Bischoff, Vince Russo, and Jim Herd, all of whom he has had issues with. Flair had a contract dispute with Herd because he wanted him to accept a significant pay cut. This led to Flair joining WWE, where he had a brief stint before returning to WCW.

Flair took to Twitter today to retract his remarks and apologize to the three men.

He wrote as following:

“A Very Important Person In My Life Reminded Me Yesterday That Twitter Is The Weakest Form Of Communication. I Want To Take This Opportunity To Apologize To Jim Herd, @EBischoff, And @THEVinceRusso Because I Really Don’t Know. I Unfairly Judged You Without Knowing The Inner Workings And Behind The Scenes Of The Business On The Corporate End With People You Had To Report To And Work With. I Wish On A Personal Note That All 3 Of Us Could Have Worked Together And Had Better Relationships! For Vince Calling Me The GOAT, I Appreciate That & You Did Help My Son To Pursue His Dream In Wrestling. I Am Going To Do Eric Bischoff’s Podcast, But It Won’t Be To Bury Anybody. It’s To Discuss Our Differences! @TheRock Is Making A Movie On My Life, And I’m In A Great Place! I Hope This Can All Be Put Behind Us!”