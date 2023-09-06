Ric Flair Compares Charlotte & Mercedes Mone’s Chemistry To Himself & Ricky Steamboat

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently appeared as a guest on the “Everyone Talks to Liz Claman” for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Flair said the following about wrestlers having good chemistry in the ring:

“I think the most important [thing] is the chemistry between two people. Sasha Banks [now Mercedes Moné] is one of my favorites and she and my daughter remind me of me and Ricky Steamboat. Just had unbelievable chemistry … we had chemistry from day one. We were good friends but we never hung out with each other… They just own the world.”

You can check out the complete podcast below: