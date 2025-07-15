WWE Now Selling Roman Reigns Tribal Chief Replica Championship Belt

Top WWE star “The OTC” Roman Reigns made his highly anticipated and long-awaited return to the company following the main event of Monday night’s post-Saturday Night’s Main Event and Evolution 2 episode of RAW. This occurred after CM Punk defeated Jey Uso, LA Knight, Penta, and Bron Breakker in a World Heavyweight Championship #1 Contender’s Gauntlet Match, earning him a shot at “The Ring General” GUNTHER’s title at SummerSlam.

Shortly after Reigns’ surprise return on RAW, the company announced the launch of a commemorative “Tribal Chief” replica title to celebrate Reigns. The title is priced at $599.99 and will begin shipping on October 16th.

The title is described as follows:

“Point your ones to the sky and acknowledge the Original Tribal Chief Roman Reigns by carving out space in your WWE collection for this Roman Reigns Tribal Chief Championship Replica Title Belt. Designed in reverence for The Head of Table, this commemorative title belt features a distinct, colorful image of Roman Reigns along with rhinestone details that demonstrate your pledge of fealty. Make room in your collection for this unique replica title belt and let it become an Island of Relevancy.”