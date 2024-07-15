Ric Flair Reveals He Hasn’t Heard From Tony Khan Since Sting’s Retirement Match At AEW Revolution

Ric Flair appeared on Busted Open Radio today, discussing generational talent and the current WWE and AEW product.

On WWE’s momentum, Flair said, “I do think that The Rock gave them a lot of momentum and I am so happy for them that they were able to keep it up. I thought when DJ walked away that it would slow down but man, they just keep on marching and the talent keeps performing at the highest level and now it’s Seth and Roman and Cody’s doing a hell of a job. The queen will be back who knows when. She’s progressing. I don’t have a timeframe [because] I don’t talk to her much about that. She’ll be back and it’s just a different time. The names come up and it’s always gonna be fun to talk about. Randy Orton looks as good as ever. AJ, they’ve got a lot of talent.”

Flair went on to say, “There’s a lot of talent in both companies. I mean, I’m sure [MJF] got a good payday. He’s a very entertaining guy. What’s that kid’s name that can really work his ass off…Will Ospreay, I think they’re working this Wednesday. If that doesn’t get them then nothing will. That Ospreay kid is too much man.”

Mark Henry praised Ospreay’s work, calling it “so precise.” According to Henry, Swerve Strickland flawlessly performs the most difficult moves.

Flair then discussed a pitch he had for Tony Khan regarding Sting’s final match at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

Flair stated, “I gave them a finish for that match and they looked at me like I had seven different (inaudible)…I don’t think Tony knew that I was on blood thinners. I’ve been doing all that sh*t for all these years and I’ve had blood clots since 2012. If he asked me once, he asked me 10 times. He said do not cut yourself, please…I wanted those guys to have the same match but at the end, instead of leaving me laying there like that, just keep me on the outside the whole time. At the end, as Sting is standing there and those guys are gone, I jump on Sting. Boom boom boom, one big move to me [and] puts the Scorpion on me and we go out the way we started 31 years ago. It would have blown the roof off the joint and it would have made me a heel so I had somewhere to go because it’s just hard to get the people to get mad at me now.”

Flair explained, “I haven’t heard back from him since…Ric, that’s a good idea, we’ll call you later on. At least I thought I could prove to him that I was thinking.” Mark Henry said, “You won’t.”

Flair had plenty of positive things to say about AEW. He complimented Konosuke Takeshita, Ospreay, and The Young Bucks. He praised the Bucks as “phenomenal” for their ability to execute the heel turn.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)