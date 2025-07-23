Ric Flair Reveals Head Injury After No-Show At ATL Comic Con

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has revealed the reason behind his absence from this past weekend’s ATL Comic Convention, sharing a graphic image of a severe cut above his left eye that required stitches.

Taking to Twitter, the 16-time world champion posted a photo of the stitched-up gash and issued an apology to fans and the convention organizers.

“It Won’t Happen Again!..”

“.@ATL__CC, I’m Sorry I Missed You, But Now You Know Why! Moving Forward With @FitermanSports, It Won’t Happen Again!” Flair wrote.

While Flair did not provide details on how the injury occurred, the photo showed a significant laceration just above his eye, raising concern among fans. The incident adds to a long list of health scares the “Nature Boy” has endured in recent years.

Cancer-Free

The injury news came just 24 hours after Flair shared a positive health update, announcing that he is officially cancer-free following a recent battle with skin cancer. The emotional reveal was met with an outpouring of support from the wrestling community.

At 76 years old, Flair continues to be a major presence on the wrestling convention and memorabilia circuit, regularly appearing at fan events across the country. Despite the setback, he reassured followers that with the help of his team at Fiterman Sports, he intends to stay on schedule moving forward.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on Ric Flair and all the latest wrestling news.