Ric Flair Says Promoter Wants To Book Him In A Match Against AEW Star

As PWMania.com previously reported, Ric Flair said he could “absolutely” do one more match during the first edition of his Wooo Nation Uncensored podcast.

During his latest podcast, Flair and Mark Madden had the following exchange about Flair possibly having another match:

Madden: “Even at 72, there’s always this lure of ‘One more match’. Even if it’s just in your mind.”

Flair: “Yea. listen. It’s funny you brought that up because there’s a promoter in Israel that wants me to wrestle your buddy, Sammy Guevara in Israel. I said, ‘$100,000 and two first class tickets and I’m there. 50% and 50 % after I beat Sammy (he laughs).”