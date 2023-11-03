Ric Flair Says WWE Turned Down Sponsorship Of His New Energy Drink

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke with Marc Raimondi of ESPN on a number of topics including how he offered WWE the sponsorship of his new Woooooo! energy drink, but they turned it down.

Flair said, “Here we are today, marching on, making headway, going national with AEW. Out of courtesy, we ran it by WWE, and they have so much going on, it’s no fault of anybody. With the merger and so much going on, they moved past it. It was no disrespect to us, they just weren’t doing anything at the time. I ran it by Tony Khan, Tony called me, I put Chad [business partner Chad Bronstein] on the phone, and here we are.”

You can check out Flair’s comments in the video below.