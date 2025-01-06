Ric Flair Shares Strong Opinion Against Practicing Wrestling Matches

WWE Hall of Famer “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair appeared on the Five Star podcast to discuss a number of topics, including the idea of wrestlers practicing their matches.

Flair said, “Never practice. I’ve had no practice. That’s the only thing in the business that I can’t stand right now. ‘Do this, do that.’ You can never guarantee how the crowd is going to react. You can have a match all set up to go this way and the crowd is going, ‘I don’t think so. I don’t like you today, I like him.’”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)