Ric Flair Talks Losing His Self-Confidence When He Returned To WWE In 2002

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed on Wrestling Inc. Daily how he had no self-confidence when he returned to WWE in 2002 and headed into his match with Vince McMahon at the Royal Rumble. Here is what he had to say:

“First of all, I had no self-confidence and Hunter helped me with that. [Vince] was overwhelmed that he was getting to wrestle me. He goes, ‘This is such a huge honor’ and I’m going, ‘Oh my God! This is not what I’m looking for. I need you to tell me that we don’t have to do this [laughs].’ I was cosmetically insecure and mentally insecure.”

“That took a whole load off me. As far as my self-confidence with talking, I’m great. Getting in the ring – zero [self-confidence]. I get there in November and in January Shane asks, ‘What do you think of wrestling my dad at the Royal Rumble?’ I’m thinking that’s not what we agreed upon [laughs]. Sure enough, here we are.”