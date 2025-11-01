Ricky Saints Discusses Being The Face Of WWE NXT, Shawn Michaels

WWE NXT Champion Ricky Saints appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including being the face of NXT.

Saints said, “Man, it’s great. You know, there is a point in your life when you work very hard for things that you want, and then when you’re given it, um, it kind of feels just right. So, I’m not going to say that I’m surprised by this or anything like that, but it’s good to be in this position because it allows me to show everyone everything that I felt for myself already.”

On having a chip on his shoulder:

“Yeah, even to this day, I have a chip on my shoulder, and it’s not just from one thing. You know, the stuff from… you can pull from the reaction from AEW fans here and vice versa, but it’s even beyond that. You know, I’m sitting across the table from an athlete, who looks at me differently, as if he is better than me, as if, you know, he, uh, somehow has a step above me based on what I’ve done outside those four walls. Those types of feelings I still harbor because it is true, and it still is something that I’m dealing with every day when I go to the PC or, you know, when I’m talking to someone. The fact is, I don’t want anyone to ever look at me as a less(er) thing and then treat me that way. So, I’m always fighting for those things. So, the fire that you see comes from a real place because it’s still alive. I don’t think it will ever go away. And I think the day that it does, I think I’m scr**ed.”

On Shawn Michaels:

“Shawn is awesome. Shawn is great because Shawn can give you… I remember one time Shawn pulled me aside, and he goes, ‘You’re not a typical babyface. You know, you’re kind of… I get it.’ And so, it’s always good to have that type of perspective because too often you have someone’s idea of what something is supposed to be and they try to put it on you, and it’s like, ‘Yeah, it ain’t working.’”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)