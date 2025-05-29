Ricky Saints Praises Shawn Spears & Other NXT Coaches For Helping His Development

WWE NXT star Ricky Saints spoke with WrestleZone about various topics, including standout coaches in NXT and how Shawn Spears has served as a mentor to him in the company.

Saints said, “No, cause I feel like that discredits them. Every person that has come to me and talked to me, Terry Taylor, Fit Finlay, Matt Bloom, have been nothing but a wealth of knowledge. Shawn Spears also is a coach there and is very knowledgeable once you listen. For all his faults, he does have some good knowledge as well.”

