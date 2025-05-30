WWE Hall Of Famer Blasts AEW Over Botched Women’s Match On Dynamite

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray didn’t hold back in critiquing a recent No Disqualification women’s tag team match on AEW Dynamite, calling it “too f***ing much” and blaming AEW producers for failing to properly structure and protect the talent. The match featured Harley Cameron & Anna Jay vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford.

Speaking on Busted Open After Dark, Bully applauded the effort from all four women, particularly Harley Cameron, but said the match ultimately “fell short.” He cited a missed finish, Harley getting busted open, and chaotic execution as major issues. “E for effort. Great job putting so much thought into it,” Bully said. “But cut it in half. Take 50% of the stuff you want to do and get rid of it, because it’s too f***ing much. Nobody is going to remember it.”

He criticized the wrestlers’ inexperience with weapons and props. “None of you are experts at using furniture. None of you are experts at swinging chairs,” Bully said. “When did they get a chance to even practice this stuff?”

Bully placed the responsibility squarely on the agent or producer overseeing the bout. “It’s on the producer to protect the talent from themselves,” he stressed. “I would be asking Anna to swing a chair. Penelope, show me this. You have to know what they’re capable of before they go live on TV.”

A botched Doomsday Device finish was also highlighted. “Harley became gun shy after getting busted open. She folded over on Megan’s shoulders, giving Penelope no target. It looked really bad,” Bully noted. “You have to be sure they can execute on live TV. Practice doesn’t mean anything if it doesn’t translate.”

He also took issue with the timing of key spots during commercial breaks. “If you’re going to picture-in-picture, scale it back. Don’t do anything major,” he said. “Fight around the ring, spit a beer, punch and kick—save the big stuff.”

Bully ended by referencing production rumors within AEW. “I hear these rumors: no production meetings, nobody on the same page. After what I saw tonight? I believe it,” he said. “I just hope Harley’s okay.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)