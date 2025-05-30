Rikishi Says WWE “Dropped The Ball” On Wyatt Sicks Booking

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi is speaking out about what he sees as a missed opportunity with the Wyatt Sicks faction, suggesting that WWE has lost sight of the momentum they had upon their emotional return. On a recent episode of his Off The Top podcast, Rikishi reflected on Bo Dallas (Uncle Howdy) leading the tribute-laced group in honor of the late Bray Wyatt.

“It was good to see them back a while ago, especially when the brother just lost a brother, Bray, right? So you had the people with you,” Rikishi said, recognizing the emotional power behind the faction’s reemergence.

Despite a strong start, Rikishi feels WWE hasn’t done enough to protect or elevate the group’s mystique. “A lot of the promos, those are probably the best promos we’ve ever seen—those segments that they do,” he said. “It just brought you that much closer to Bray, as if Bray was still there.”

However, Rikishi expressed disappointment with the creative direction. “I felt they could have protected the crew a lot better and been more protective where they’re going to put them that doesn’t hurt them,” he explained. “They did the deal, people were happy to see them, so where do we go from there?”

Rikishi’s comments reflect a sentiment shared by many fans who believe the Wyatt Sicks had lightning in a bottle that hasn’t been fully harnessed since their return. As of now, the group’s future direction on WWE programming remains unclear.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)