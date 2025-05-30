Vince McMahon Launches New Firm “14TH & I” Focused On Sports, Media & Entertainment

Former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon has officially launched a new business venture, forming an investment firm named 14TH & I, which will focus on opportunities across the sports, media, and entertainment sectors.

As reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, public filings dated September 20, 2024, reveal that McMahon registered three LLCs in Connecticut:

14TH & I Holdings LLC

14TH & I Investments LLC

14TH & I Management LLC

All three were originally formed in Delaware and are based in Stamford, CT—the same city that housed WWE’s longtime corporate headquarters. McMahon is listed as managing member on at least two of the companies, while 14TH & I Holdings appears as a member of the other two.

Further signs of expansion came via trademark applications filed on August 23, 2024, for both “14TH&I” and “14TH & I.” The filings cover business categories including private equity fund investment and entertainment production, suggesting a dual focus on financial investments and scripted content development.

Former WWE executive Brad Blum is serving as President of the firm. According to Blum’s LinkedIn profile, 14TH & I is described as:

“A private investment firm focused on the sports, media, & entertainment sectors. We are a disciplined, flexible, long-term capital and strategic partner, primarily targeting buyouts/majority deals, as well as selective growth-oriented minority investments.”

Blum adds that the company aims to “partner with and empower exceptional management teams” and “drive significant long-term value.”

McMahon’s return to business comes after he stepped down from TKO Group Holdings and WWE in January 2024 following a wave of serious allegations, including a high-profile lawsuit from former WWE employee Janel Grant, who accused McMahon of sexual assault and trafficking—allegations he has denied. Multiple lawsuits remain ongoing.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on Vince McMahon and 14TH & I as this story develops.