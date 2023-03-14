Ricky Starks Considering Suing Venue For Leaking WWE Royal Rumble Photo

This past January, AEW star Ricky Starks attended the WWE Royal Rumble with Cody Rhodes to show his support for his good friend. It was a big night for Rhodes, who won the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match and earned the opportunity to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

The viral photo, as seen above, appeared to be taken from surveillance footage.

Swerve Strickland mentioned on the Swerve City Podcast that he’s thinking about using the venue for allegedly leaking the photo.

Starks recently spoke with Swerve Strickland on the Swerve City Podcast, he noted that he’s considering suing the venue for allegedly leaking the photo.

He said, “What y’all do care about is where I go in my off time and what other pay-per-views I show up at,” Starks stated. “So leave me alone, alright? You got to have real friends. Support real friends. The picture is great. It’s so good. I look so jacked like I’m about to rob a bank. The First 48, that’s what it was…..I’m in the process of maybe suing Alamodome and getting some money out of it because how crazy is that? How are you a security guard, and you go, you know what I got? Rewind the tape. Let me show you right quick. Let me show you right quick.”

Rhodes has previously stated that he should not have put Starks in this situation and that he will most likely not invite friends to future WWE events.

You can check out the complete podcast below:



