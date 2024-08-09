Ricky Starks Expected To Sign With WWE Once AEW Contract Expires

Ricky Starks’ time with AEW appears to be coming to an end after being inactive for months.

Starks was last seen on television on March 30th, working a bout for AEW Collision. During it, he suffered an injury scare, causing Top Flight to lose in a match that was supposed to be won by Starks and Big Bill.

Starks has stated that he has not been hurt in the past and has no explanation for why AEW has not used him. Tony Khan, president of AEW, has stated that he would love to have Starks return.

According to a previous Fightful report, the only pitch Starks turned down in recent months was to split from Big Bill and feud with him. He was opposed because Starks did not believe Big Bill losing a fight with him would help Bill. Instead, he preferred a peaceful split.

PWInsider.com reported last week that there is “certainly interest” in a number of AEW players whose contracts are about to expire or have been off the air for some time, including Starks.

According to Dave Meltzer’s newest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Starks is expected to join WWE after his contract expires. It’s unclear when Starks’ contract with AEW will expire.