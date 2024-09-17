Ricky Starks Will Make A Rare Wrestling Appearance Amid AEW Hiatus

Ricky Starks is set to make a rare non-AEW appearance at a time when his future with the company is uncertain.

AEW hasn’t used Starks in several months, and many believe he’ll leave and join WWE when his contract expires. Last month, there was a social media rumor that Starks was already a free agent, but this was not the case.

Regardless, Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan reported “significant interest” in bringing Starks to WWE NXT as soon as he becomes available. During the All Out media call, Tony Khan stated that Starks has been an excellent AEW star and that he holds high regard for him. Khan said Starks is a well-known wrestler who is still under contract with the promotion.

Starks announced on Twitter that he will be appearing at the Wrestling Universe in New York City on September 22 from 12 to 3 p.m.

He captioned the photo, ”Few rare appearances like these so come say hello this Sunday!! 12pm-3PM @TheWrestlingUni.”