Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat Set to Appear on AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan announced that WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will appear on tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Steamboat will appear as a special guest timekeeper in the show, which will be presented by HBO’s Game of Thrones “House of the Dragon” in a Warner Bros. Discovery tie-in.

Bryan Danielson will compete in a two-out-of-three falls bout against Daniel Garcia. In addition, The Young Bucks and a mystery partner will compete in an AEW trios title tournament match against Andrade El Idolo, Rush, and Dragon Lee.

Here is the card for AEW Dynamite:

– 2 ot of 3 falls match: Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia

– AEW Trios Championship Quarterfinal: The Young Bucks and a mystery partner vs. Andrade El Idolo, Rush and Dragon Lee

– Toni Storm vs. KiLynn King

– Varsity Club vs. Gunn Club

