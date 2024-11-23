Ricochet On Leaving WWE For AEW: “I Can Finally Show The World Who I Am”

AEW star Ricochet spoke with Justin Barrasso of Undisputed on a number of topics, including his decision not to re-sign with the WWE.

Ricochet said, “WWE is killing it, they’re doing great. For the Ricochet character, this was the right move, it’s not a knock on them. For me, being at AEW is the way to go, I’m really happy with the decision I made. It’s better to have two top promotions, it’s better for the market and this is the place Ricochet is going to be able to show everything he can do. It’s really freaking cool that people wanted me to stay, but it feels right here, it feels natural, this is a place where I can finally show the world who I am. AEW is a company built on people betting on themselves, this is really the place for me.”

On potentially having an AEW World Championship run:

“I’m going to show everyone that I’m the man, I’m going to prove I can carry a company, it’s time to show everyone why I’m here. I was talking with my wife about this, and I said there was this one hurdle in my career I need to jump and that is being the top dog. Becoming the best, that’s not why I started wrestling. I was a 14-year-old kid and wrestling kept me off the streets, it was fun, it allowed me to travel and I fell in love with it, that was always my goal, but it’s different now. I believe I’m one of the best and I’m going to show it here, so much is possible, it’s a new beginning, there is no guarantee it will work, but for the past 21 years, it’s worked out pretty well everywhere I’ve worked. This is my chance to get to the next level.”