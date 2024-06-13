Ricochet On Sidelines From WWE For “Undisclosed Amount Of Time”

WWE surfaced on social media on Wednesday with a story line update on the status of Ricochet following his attack by Bron Breakker on WWE Raw this week in Toledo, Ohio.

“BREAKING: After suffering a brutal attack at the hands of Bron Breakker this past Monday on WWE Raw, Ricochet will be out of action for an undisclosed amount of time with upper body injuries,” the announcement read.

We will keep you posted.