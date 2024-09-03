Ricochet On The End Of His WWE Run: “Honestly, You Can Place Blame Anywhere, But I Just Blame Myself”

AEW star Ricochet appeared on “The Masked Man Show” podcast to talk about a number of pro wrestling related topics, including how his run with WWE ended and how he just blames himself.

Ricochet said, “Honestly, you can place blame anywhere, but I just blame myself. Everyone can blame who they want to blame, everybody can blame anybody, but I just blame myself because that’s the only person that I can blame because that’s all you can do. Obviously I didn’t do something. I don’t know what it was. For me, frustrating is maybe not the word because my last couple years, I met my future wife there, I made mad connections. The locker room was always awesome. As far as creatively, I mean yeah, there would have been more I would have liked to do just again, mostly for the fans that want to see me do stuff, not even for me, but it’s more frustrating for the fans who want to see me go out there and actually do something of some substance.”

“I was out there a lot. I was on television a lot, I was actually used a lot, but the quality of what I was doing specifically wasn’t there. It was a lot of quantity of Ricochet, but the quality of what he was getting just wasn’t what I wanted, and that’s okay. That’s just how it falls. I can only blame myself. I can’t blame anybody else. I just can’t. But it wasn’t really frustrating because I had a lot of good times there still. But was there more I wanted to do? Absolutely. But man, I can’t say it was frustrating because I still had a good time.”

