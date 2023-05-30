Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura Qualify For Men’s 2023 WWE Money In The Bank

You can officially pencil in the first pair of participants for the 2023 WWE Money In The Bank men’s ladder match.

In the first two qualifying matches held on the post-Night Of Champions episode of Monday Night Raw in Albany, N.Y. this week, Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura qualified for the men’s ladder match.

Ricochet defeated The Miz, while Shinsuke Nakamura bested Bronson Reed to earn their respective spots in the match.

Qualifying matches continue on this week’s Friday Night SmackDown, as Zelina Vega will go one-on-one with Lacey Evans for the women, and Montez Ford vs. LA Knight will take place for the men.

