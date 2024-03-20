Riddick Moss Reflects On Competing In A Rope Hitting Contest With Bron Breakker

Former WWE star Riddick Moss (Mike Rallis) recently took part in a virtual signing with East Coast Autograph Auctions, where he talked about a number of topics including competing in a rope hitting contest with NXT Tag Team Champion Bron Breakker at the Performance Center.

Moss said, “They’ve timed this thing, man. I got the record at the PC. They got laser times. We’re not talking hand time. Sean Hayes, he was the head coach at NXT at the time, he was with the XFL and whoever they merged with now, he’s the head of all player performance there. He timed it, I hit the ropes faster, and I inspired Bron when I was training with him, coming off of my ACL surgery. He said, ‘I noticed you hit those ropes pretty fast.’ I said, ‘Yeah, that’s right. That’s what I do.’”

On Breakker:

“Let me just finish up by saying, I sounded kind of bitter and jealous of Bron there. I’m a huge fan of Bron, personally and professionally. I think he is an absolute stud. I just had to put myself over a little bit. Bron gets plenty of attention. But I will say this, too. I love that many people know me from my time in WWE as the guy who ran fast. It’s low in the qualities that make a great superstar [laughs] but it was something I really emphasized. So I’m glad that it stuck out. I just wanted to make it clear that I think Bron’s a stud.”

You can check out Moss’ comments in the video below.