Riddick Moss Reveals That He’s Been Working With A Torn ACL

WWE RAW star Riddick Moss wrote the following on Instagram:

“Over the past 2 months, Riddick Moss has gone undefeated in both #RawUnderground and the #WWEThunderdome, showing elite power, speed, agility, and explosion. While training, I’ve squatted 500, deadlifted 600, and broad jumped over 10’.

I have done all of this with a torn ACL.

When you have such high expectations for yourself, it’s hard to exceed them. But damn… even I was impressed with Riddy Mo on this one. 100% real talk, I don’t know of anyone else who could’ve done all of this. I am everything I’ve said I am – best athlete in the industry, Baddest MoFo on the Show, and a true Outlier. It speaks to my unmatched training, world-class athleticism, and extraordinary toughness. In other words, it’s a testament to the Riddick Regimen. And if you didn’t already believe in the Regimen, just wait til you see THIS comeback.”