Riddle Returns At Raw After WrestleMania And Confronts The Miz

Bro.

The original one of these is back.

On the always-entertaining Raw After WrestleMania show on Monday night at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA., Riddle made his long-awaited return to WWE.

“The Original Bro” came out when WrestleMania 39 host The Miz recapped his two-nights of surprises on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.” He declared he was done with surprises, only to get one more right then-and-there.

Riddle’s theme hit and he came to the ring to a rock star ovation, before taking out The Miz and leaving him laying, to the delight of the packed house in L.A.

Check out video footage of Riddle’s highly-anticipated WWE return on the Raw After WrestleMania show from April 3, 2023 via the tweets embedded below courtesy of WWE’s official Twitter page.