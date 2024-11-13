Rikishi Believes Bloodline Match Should Have Headlined WWE Crown Jewel

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi took to his Off The Top podcast, where he discussed a number of topics including how he believes the 6-Man Tag Team Match between the OG Bloodline and the new Bloodline should have headlined WWE Crown Jewel.

Rikishi said, “I mean The Bloodline is a special attraction in itself. What I don’t get is that they open up the show, being way out there and the first time going at it together and you got one of the richest places in the world … you keep it where it needs to be and that’s the main event you know what I mean? But I get it, the booking is the booking, and so we got to give it some breathing room because how do you follow The Bloodline, you don’t.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.