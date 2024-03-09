Rikishi On Possibly Returning To WWE And Getting Involved In The Bloodline Storyline

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently spoke with Love Wrestling at Monopoly Events on a number of topics including possibly return to the company and getting involved in the Bloodline storyline.

Rikishi said, “I’ve been hearing that over the last 16 hours since I’ve been here signing for the Love of Wrestling fans. ‘Are you coming back?’ I go, ‘What are you talking about?’ ‘We need you to come back to settle this drama going on between your kids.’ I’m like, I don’t know. I really don’t know. Will it happen? Maybe. Can it happen? Of course. But is that what the fans want? Is that what The Bloodline wants? Is that what the WWE wants? So in the meantime, I’m kind of on the sidelines. I’m just, I don’t want to say patiently waiting, but I’m on the side.”

You can check out Rikishi’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)