RJ City On The Undertaker: “He’s A Weird Man”

AEW star RJ City appeared on Francine’s “Eyes Up Here” podcast to talk about a number of topics, including WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker.

City said, “I’ve haven’t seen anyone so wrapped up in a whole thing that is unique to themselves (like Toni Storm) since, I don’t know, The Undertaker? And she’s not doing half-ass horrible podcast now. She’s not wearing weird problematic shirts and being like, ‘wrestling is not telling stories.’ Thanks, Mark. I really appreciate it. His show is weird. The guy is weird. He’s a weird man. ‘Back in my day it was a lot better.’ I’m sorry, were you always dead? Did you start off dead? Would you like to explain that? When I did stuff at WWE, my goal was to work my way up to him.“

You can check out the complete podcast below.

