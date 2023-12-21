Road Dogg Explains What Happened When He Ran Into CM Punk Backstage For The First Time Since WWE Return

WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James has previously criticized CM Punk, claiming that “he’s not a nice person” on a 2022 podcast. During his most recent podcast, James discussed what happened backstage when he ran into Punk for the first time since Punk’s WWE return at the 2023 Survior Series PLE.

“The first time I saw him, he was sitting at a catering table. We met eyes, he stood up and we shook hands. We kind of didn’t say anything for a minute. I feel safe sharing this because I shared it with him face to face the following day because of how impactful it was. He literally shrugged his shoulders and went, ‘ah come on” and pulled me in and hugged me. It humbled me in a way where I thought, ‘I have talked negatively about you and then you embrace me.’ To me, it meant a lot. I started crying because it was a bit of an eye opener. It made me feel good for him to do that, by the way.”

“It made me immediately feel ashamed of my behavior, not his behavior, not anything he done. I believe God works in mysterious ways and he worked that weekend. That weekend it was all orchestrated, I was stuck in Stamford. Every bit of it was orchestrated to put me and Punk in certain situations. We were just put together for like five days in a row working together and speaking about the future, and working with what I do in my job.”

