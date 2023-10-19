Road Dogg Names Shawn Michaels As The Greatest Wrestler Of All Time

WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James recently spoke on his podcast, “Oh You Didn’t Know,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including who he feels is the greatest wrestler of all time:

“I think it’s Shawn Michaels and I say that with very limited knowledge prior to my wrestling, like, there may be somebody who is better than him, but here’s what I’ll tell you about Shawn. Shawn is in everybody’s conversation about being the best and Shawn was hammered high for 90% of that. You know what I mean, so imagine how good he would be. So he was running of fumes and instincts and hitting home runs and becoming Mr. WrestleMania and having a WrestleMania match with a broken back and working with Austin in the main event of WrestleMania. You know what I mean? There’s levels to this crap and he’s reached every one of them. I say this too, and again, I don’t know a whole ton. I know who I know, but Hunter is one of the smartest wrestlers I’ve ever, the smartest wrestlers I’ve ever been around. He has a vision that’s not only inside the ring, but it goes bigger. These are the two guys I knew and I spent the most time around so I know, in my opinion, Shawn’s the best wrestler and Hunter’s the smartest wrestler. I said that on an A&E show about their rivalry and I believe that’s true for me, for my truth, that’s just how it is for me, but again, with Shawn being hammered and being Mr. WrestleMania, so imagine if you could back up five years, and yea, it’s just crazy to think how good he is.”

On who he would rate his DX stablemates as the most annoying to travel with:

“I would say Billy (Gunn) was the most annoying to travel with. He used to be a real pr*ck. He was a huge pr*ck. He’s a totally different cat today than he was then and it’s so awesome to see, but he didn’t smoke pot. He was going to go to the gym and I wasn’t. It wasn’t that he was annoying, it was that we just didn’t have anything in common and we didn’t do the same things. Me and X-Pac would hang out and smoke weed or whatever and we would do whatever. We would party. We were more alike. I didn’t travel a lot with Shawn (Michaels), but when I did, it was always a race to our pill bottles as to who could go in the fastest so the other one would have to drive.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)