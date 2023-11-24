Road Dogg On Chyna’s Plastic Surgery And The Infamous Road Warrior Hawk Storyline

WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James took to an episode of his “Oh… You Didn’t Know?” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including the infamous Road Warrior Hawk’s storyline that played out on WWE TV back in 1998.

Road Dogg said, “I don’t know because I don’t know where they were going and what they were going to do and how far they were gonna go with it. You know what I mean? I remember they wanted me to go to rehab and to film it and document it all because it was about the same time as Brett Favre had got done, the thing with Lortabs or whatever his deal was, Vicodin, and so they asked me to do that. I remember Shane coming to me and asking me and I was so not with it that my thing was, man, you’re gonna put that on TV? My kids will see that. That’s the stupid line and that was just one of many of my stupid lines, but my kids saw it every day. My kids saw me screwed up every day.”

Road Dogg also talked about whether it was Chyna’s idea to get plastic surgery back in 1998.

“Well, it wouldn’t have been nobody else. I can’t imagine that conversation ever happening, but I’m blind to a lot of stuff that goes on. So I’m not saying it didn’t, but I cannot fathom anybody saying that to her because it was just not something that was even thought of by anybody that I knew of because we all just loved her. She’s one of us and she’s awesome and we love her and that was that. I just feel like that had to have been, and I don’t mean to speak ill or anything of her so I don’t want to say the wrong thing, but I feel like that’s some stuff that was inside her. She had some insecurities about how she looked and she wanted to do something about it, and look, if that’s not empowerment, I don’t know what it is. You know what I mean? Like, do what you want to with you because you’re the only one that can.”

