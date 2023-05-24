Road Dogg Talks About WWE Leadership Structure, Trying To Get Hired By AEW

Road Dogg is a longtime pro wrestling veteran.

He knows the business.

The WWE executive and Hall of Fame legend spoke on his “Oh … You Didn’t Know?” podcast about the successful venture from AEW, with their impressive ticket sales for ALL IN 2023 at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on this, as well as the current leadership structure in WWE.

On how the ticket sales for ALL IN 2023 at Wembley Stadium in London, England prove AEW is doing something right: “I think they’ve done awesome at Wembley. That’s an incredible amount of tickets sold. It’s just, to me, it’s about business. That’s where I’m at in the business. I’m not in the trenches anymore, like fighting for a spot. Now I’m on the other side of the fence and thinking about the business aspect of this. So from that standpoint, what a huge success it is, and kudos to them for doing it. I think the timing is right. I’ve said this before, and I say it a lot with this job especially, the three Ts is timing, talent, and the team. I think the time is really good.”

On how the pro wrestling business is hot again right now just like it was during the boom period in 1997: “I’ve said this before. It feels like there’s something rumbling, and dare I say, I feels like ‘97, but it feels like the business is either taking off, which it has already, but it’s continuing to do so, and that’s proof of it. I also think they’re not the first people to go global. He sold a few tickets there, we have too. I think from a lot of people, the question is, ‘Do you think they’re doing better than… it’s comparable, in a way,’ and I don’t know that it is. But they’re doing really well, and that’s cool.”

On the current leadership structure behind-the-scenes in WWE and how he tried to get hired by AEW before returning to his executive role in WWE: “I think we got a great leadership team in place, and I think the right people are in the right spots to make the right things happen. I don’t know that I could say the same for the others, and yet I have no idea how the other is run. I want to be very clear on that. I’ve only heard from individuals. I have no idea, I’ve never experienced it. He wouldn’t have me, I asked. I asked him to take me to prom, and he wouldn’t take me.”

Check out the complete episode of the podcast by visiting Spotify.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.