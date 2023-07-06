Road Dogg Thinks NXT Is Still Going Through “Growing Pains”

WWE NXT is a work in progress.

To this day.

“Road Dogg” Brian James shared this sentiment during a recent installment of his “Oh … You Didn’t Know?” podcast.

“I think NXT is still to this day going through growing pains,” Road Dogg said. “I wouldn’t say pains because I think it’s exactly by design, but going through growth spurts where man, they were Black and Yellow to hardcore indie, almost like a Progress or Evolve or whatever with a huge budget.”

He continued, “There was really a core audience for that. It was like a third brand for a minute. Now they’re thinking more like, okay, we should probably get back to it being developmental. They went really hard back on that. Now I think they’re trying to find a balance. Went too far this way, went too far this way. How can we make the best of both worlds here while still developing young talent and also have a third brand, a third brand that sells merchandise, that sells television rights? It’s still developing itself into exactly what it needs to be.”

