Rob Van Dam Reacts To His Appearance On This Past Week’s WWE NXT

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam (RVD) recently appeared on an episode of his “1 Of A Kind” podcast, where he discussed a number of topics including his appearance on this past week’s WWE NXT.

RVD said, “I’ve been there twice before, and it was a long time ago, ten years ago, and it did look a little different. They definitely had moved some stuff around, and if they had that many warehouses, then I didn’t realize it before, but a lot of that is theirs. It was really cool. It was just a good experience, everybody was grateful. Everyone’s happy and giving the legends a lot of love. So nothing terribly exciting, but also seeing a lot of my peers as well, and Bubba Ray Dudley, he was standing in the ring when I walked in one time to that area, and I slid in behind him to surprise him, and his calfs almost exploded in my face. I texted him and told him that [laughs], but his calves were huge and veins popping out. Looks like he’s been doing some toe raises, so good job, Bubba. Saw Shawn Michaels, saw Terry Taylor, yes I did [see William Regal].”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.