Rob Van Dam Reacts To Jade Cargill Signing With WWE & Matt Riddle’s Release

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently spoke on his podcast, “1 Of A Kind With RVD,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including his thoughts on Jade Cargill signing with WWE:

“I think she looks like money to me. She looks great. She looks marketable. Skilled. I’m not surprised that WWE would want to pick her up and I don’t see what would be keeping her from being a huge star. She’s very magnetic and it’s cool to look at her. So in a different way, even like, say, Chyna years ago, or whatever, because she’s different, you know, and she’s more feminine and there’s like a sexiness to her, but she also looks badass. stuff. Incredibly fit. I saw the match where she wrestled with Shaq. I don’t know if that was their very first, but I could tell that she definitely had the potential to have somebody show her the right way.”

On Matt Riddle being released by WWE:

“I met Matt Riddle at the Playboy Mansion at a party years ago after the Ultimate Fighter. This was a Medical Marijuana Policy Project fundraiser, which they used to have annually at the Playboy Mansion, and then eventually Hugh quit having parties at the mansion from outsiders and then it just went all downhill after that, but that’s where I had met him so a lot of people think that’s a pretty cool story and he seems to not be able to stay out of trouble. He’ll get another chance I’m sure, but I feel like he got so many chances that they felt like they’re not going to be taken seriously unless some consequences are shown. I think they’ll be temporary and that could be by the Universe, not necessarily by the company, but he’ll definitely go somewhere productive from here and hopefully he’ll quit sending di** pics or whatever it is that he’s doing on his off time that gives him so much heat.”

