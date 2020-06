Rob Van Dam tweeted the following, reacting to the ongoing #SpeakingOut movement:

So, the “me too” movement has infiltrated pro wrestling?

F-U-U-C-K!! This is like mobsters speaking out on infractions of the law they’ve encountered. It’s come a long way from the closed door society it once was, but karma has a way of catching up. 🤷🏻‍♂️

— Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) June 19, 2020