Rob Van Dam Reflects On Being Involved In “Political Warfare” Backstage In WWE

Rob Van Dam was involved in “political warfare” in WWE.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend reflected on this period of his career during the debut episode of his “1 of a Kind” podcast.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on this topic with his memories.

On appreciating Jim Ross now in AEW more than he did during his political warfare in WWE: “I like him a lot more now than I did back then. I was caught up, I was caught up in political warfare, which I pushed back against very much.”

On being caught up in political issues between J.R. and Paul Heyman: “And, you know, he was part of the office. Him and Paul Heyman were kind of playing tug of war with me over who brought me in and who would get credit for it. And it was frustrating to me because I would talk to one and then I would happen to talk to the other one. And it was weird because they were like, you know, burying each other through me. And it was driving me nuts. But, also he was the money guy.”

