Rob Van Dam Speaks Out About The Pressure He Felt At WWE Money In The Bank 2013

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently took to an episode of his “1 Of A Kind” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including the pressure he felt at Money in the Bank 2013.

RVD said, “Before I went out there, someone told me ‘you can’t get busted open, they’ve changed that, things are different. If there’s any blood, you’ve got to roll out and the doctor is at ringside now, which he didn’t use to be, he will check you and stop your bleeding. If he can stop your bleeding and you’re good to go, you roll in to the match and continue otherwise they will stop the match.’”

His concern about getting busted open in the match:

“I was like ‘oh my god what?’ Like going into my big return, it’s all built up, I’ve got all these guys, going to be doing all these amazing things with, and if I just get busted open earlier, boom I’m done? That was a lot of pressure.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.