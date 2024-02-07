“Rocky Sucks” Chants On WWE RAW This Past Monday Reportedly Threw Certain People Off

The opening segment of this past Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW saw World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins and “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes take part in an in-ring promo exchange before they were interrupted by “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre and a brawl ensued.

During the segment, the fans in the arena were chanting “Rocky Sucks” due to The Rock taking Rhodes’ WrestleMania 40 spot.

According to WrestleVotes, the “Rocky Sucks” chants totally threw certain people off and even though this was a trending topic going into RAW and the story was leaned into last Monday night, the moment the crowd started the chants was something unexpected.