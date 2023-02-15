ROH TV Tapings Set for This Month, More Details To Be Revealed on AEW Dynamite

Ring of Honor Owner Tony Khan has confirmed the first set of ROH TV tapings since he purchased the business.

On Busted Open Radio today, Khan made it known that ROH will tape TV on February 25 and 26, at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

This Thursday, tickets for the tapings will go on sale.

On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Khan announced that more details regarding the ROH TV tapings will be made public during the match between Josh Woods and the ROH World Tag Team Champions Mark Briscoe.

In December, Khan announced that the weekly ROH TV show would soon return and air on the HonorClub streaming service.

Supercard of Honor, the following ROH pay-per-view, will take place on March 31 at the Galen Center in Los Angeles during WrestleMania 39 Weekend.