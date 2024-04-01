Roman Reigns Addresses His Reluctance To Become A Babyface In WWE

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns discussed being broken by The Shield and becoming babyface during Sunday night’s A&E Biography: Legends episode.

Reigns said, “I didn’t wanna break up The Shield. And I definitely didn’t wanna be a good guy. That’s exactly what was happening. I was so young on the rise. It’s not like I had a nest egg built up. It’s not like I had a whole bunch of options that I can just say ‘No I’m not feeling this.’ This doesn’t feel good to me or I wouldn’t say this. It was so hard to do that.”

“When you don’t have that backup, when you don’t have that ‘f**k you’ money. And you can’t just stand on your art and your family is depending on you. Your livelihood is depending on you. You have to just be a good soldier and do what you’re told.”

There was also a moment in the documentary where Reigns got emotional as an audio clip played of his late brother Matt praising him.

Wrestlers are still humans. Never forget that. If you haven't watched the Roman Reigns documentary, please do. pic.twitter.com/4TuHtGEVHj — Knockout News (@KnockoutNews10) April 1, 2024



(quotes courtesy of SEScoops.com)