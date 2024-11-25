Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman Keep Their Distance After WWE SmackDown

WWE fans are still buzzing about Paul Heyman and CM Punk’s appearances on last Friday’s SmackDown, when Heyman revealed the fifth member of The OG Bloodline, which had previously included Roman Reigns, The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso), and Sami Zayn, to face The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa) and Bronson Reed in WarGames at Survivor Series this Saturday.

Punk entered the ring to assist the OG Bloodline in defeating the Bloodline. The babyfaces stood up in the ring to end the program. Reigns tried calling Heyman the week prior, but the phone was disconnected. Heyman appeared in black with a crimson undershirt and red handkerchief, resembling Sikoa, prompting fans to speculate that he may flip on Reigns in the future.

In June, Heyman disclosed that he had asked Reigns to leave Punk. This comes after The Bloodline almost fought Punk in a segment when Heyman requested Punk to do him a favor.

“Take me with you” – Paul Heyman to CM Punk BRO WANTS TO GET OUT OF THE BLOODLINE SO BAD 😭#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/DBunYdhdrm — EliteRockerz 𝕏 (@EliteClubS0B) June 22, 2024

In the last minutes, Punk and Reigns exchanged words, with Punk stating that it is about him and Heyman, not him and Reigns. He said that Heyman was his wise man.

“It’s not about you and me, it’s about him” “He’s my wiseman” “We’ll see” Alright man. ALRIGHT. ALFUCKINGIRGHT. Paul Heyman on a pole match boutta become reality 🤦‍♂️😭#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/pdl6VBKIOw — Nav (@Navtreaks) November 23, 2024

After the show ended, Punk and The Usos exchanged hugs, while Reigns stood back. Punk walked away with Heyman, while the rest of the Original Bloodline followed from a distance. Whether in the ring or walking up the ramp, there was no interaction between Reigns and Heyman.

Something’s up man. And I know it’s off camera. But we didn’t get no Paul Heyman and Roman interaction. It might really be happening… pic.twitter.com/4gB3xW7Oez — Nav (@Navtreaks) November 25, 2024