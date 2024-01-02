Roman Reigns Confirmed For The New Year’s Revolution Edition Of WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns will return to WWE television for the first episode of SmackDown in 2024.

His most recent match was at Crown Jewel in November, when he defeated LA Knight to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Title, but he did return for a few episodes of SmackDown last month to kick off the build for the Royal Rumble.

The main event is Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight, with the winner challenging Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at the upcoming PLE later this month.

WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY vs. Michin Butch & TBA vs. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson), an appearance by United States Champion Logan Paul, and the WWE US Title Contender Tournament Finals between Kevin Owens & Santos Escobar are also confirmed for the New Year’s Resolution episode of SmackDown this Friday night.

Reigns is also advertised for the January 19 SmackDown event in Atlanta, GA. WWE confirmed Reigns for Friday’s SmackDown in a preview article titled “Roman Reigns returns LIVE to SmackDown for New Year’s Revolution.”