Roman Reigns: “I’ll Always Be A WWE Superstar”

Many of WWE’s biggest names, from The Rock to John Cena to Batista, transitioned out of full-time wrestling to pursue Hollywood careers.

But Roman Reigns says he has a different vision: he wants to be the first top star to truly balance both worlds.

Speaking with Stephanie McMahon on her What’s Your Story podcast, the former Undisputed WWE Champion laid out his plan to carve a new path in sports entertainment. “It’s hard to be able to truly say it, but I’m different than any superstar that’s ever done it now. I was told early on that in order to really go to the next level, you had to choose one or the other. I wanted to be the first guy who could do both. To damn near lead a movie, and then also still main event a pay-per-view, and to have that type of responsibility.”

Reigns acknowledged that stars like Cena managed to juggle both careers in their own way, but he wants to elevate it further — not giving up his role as a WWE Superstar while taking on major Hollywood projects. “I don’t want to stop being a WWE superstar in order to wear other hats. I’m always going to be a WWE superstar. I’m always going to be Roman Reigns. And I don’t want to ever have to choose.”

The Tribal Chief also believes the industry itself is in a different place now compared to when his predecessors made their Hollywood transitions. “In the past, performers had to choose one career over the other. But I think we’ve evolved and grown. We’re in a different place now.”

Reigns sees this evolution as his opportunity to become the first WWE star to truly lead in both arenas simultaneously.

The full interview with Roman Reigns is available below.